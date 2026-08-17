Hayden Panettiere's death had 'no sign of foul play' after star's sudden passing aged 36
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Hayden Panettiere's death had 'no sign of foul play' after star's sudden passing aged 36

Hayden Panettiere's father confirmed the Nashville star's death in a statement

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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