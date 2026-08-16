Matthew McConaughey explains why he doesn’t want his kids to be ‘exactly’ like him
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Matthew McConaughey explains why he doesn’t want his kids to be ‘exactly’ like him

The actor said he 'always knew he wanted to be a father'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Topics: Matthew McConaughey, Social Media, Entertainment, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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