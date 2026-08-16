Slipknot release blunt statement as Sid Wilson officially leaves band after nearly 30 years

After weeks of rumors, Slipknot have finally confirmed the departure of their DJ and keyboardist, Sid Wilson.

Wilson had been part of the band since 1998, with his departure being announced via a blunt Instagram statement from the group.

The announcement has since been deleted from the band's page, although it still remains on the official account for the band's music festival, Knotfest.

"Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson," the statement, which was in white writing, read over a black background.

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"We wish him the best in his future endeavors, Slipknot," it concluded.

The caption of the post read: "Slipknot have parted ways with Sid Wilson. The announcement could briefly be found on the band’s website."





No further information has been given on the reasoning for his departure.

UNILAD has contacted Sid Wilson for comment.

Wilson, 49, was with the band from their breakthrough self-titled debut album, which was released in 1999.

In 2006, they won their first, and only, Grammy for best metal performance for the song 'Before I Forget'.

Rumors on Wilson's departure started swirling last month, when TMZ reported that the DJ and keyboardist had been 'kicked out' of the group - although, this has not been confirmed by the band.

Around the same time the rumors emerged, it seemed Wilson's ex fiancé, Kelly Osbourne, also had some words to say to Wilson, seemingly.

Osbourne and Wilson, who started their romantic relationship in January 2022 after 23 years of friendship, reportedly went their separate ways in March this year.

It came just seven months after Wilson proposed to Osbourne, backstage at her father, Ozzy Osbourne's final gig at Villa Park in Birmingham, with his band Black Sabbath.

In one cryptic post at the beginning of the month, Osbourne penned: "I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore."

Sid Wilson has left Slipknot after almost 30 years (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

She continued with the posts, later asking for her 'dogs and all her possessions back,' along with child support.

Elsewhere, Osbourne posted a number of quote posts, with one reading: "My job is to protect my kids, not your feelings, not your expectations."

Another one read: "My son's little heart once beat right inside of mine, so trust me when I say I will protect it at all costs."

The former couple welcomed their son, Sidney in 2022 - around ten months after the couple got together.

Osbourne, 41, announced her pregnancy in May that same year, posting a photo of herself holding an ultrasound and writing in an Instagram caption: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"





Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship timeline

1999

Osbourne and Wilson meet when Slipknot perform in Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest. Osbourne is 13 and Wilson is 20. The pair strike up a friendship.

January 2022

Osbourne begins to hint that after 20 years, the pair have become more than friends.

She writes on an Instagram story in which Wilson is tagged: “&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”

February 14 2022

The pair confirm their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Osbourne writes: “After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson posts: “There are not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

May 12 2022

Kelly reveals she is pregnant, writing on Instagram: “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

November 2022

Osbourne and Wilson secretly welcome their son Sidney Wilson Jr. Kelly’s mom Sharon shares the news with the public the following January.

July 5 2025

Wilson proposes to Osbourne in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, UK.

July 22 2025

Ozzy dies of a heart attack. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

February 2026

Osbourne shares a post detailing her grief following her father’s death, writing: “Some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days.

"Making it through doesn't mean leaving it behind. It means finding the strength to live and love and keep going even with forever resting in your heart.”

She later hits out at trolls criticizing her appearance as she grieves her father, writing on Instagram: “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

March 2026

The Daily Mail reports that Osbourne and Wilson have broken off their engagement.

July 31 2026

Wilson is reportedly fired from Slipknot. TMZ reports that it’s due to his alleged mistreatment of his bandmates.

August 2026

Osbourne shares cryptic posts, appearing to allege that Wilson owes her child support.















