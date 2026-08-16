Slipknot release blunt statement as Sid Wilson officially leaves band after nearly 30 years
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Slipknot release blunt statement as Sid Wilson officially leaves band after nearly 30 years

The band say they will 'no longer be associated' with Wilson

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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