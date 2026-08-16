Courtney Love says her ‘body just exploded’ as she details terrifying health crisis that nearly killed her

Courtney Love has revealed that she was told 'she was going to die' by doctors in 2019.

Taking to Instagram to tell her fans that her record was done, she revealed that her body 'just exploded' when she went to England seven years ago.

"My body just exploded, and I was in hospitals a lot," she said in a video posted to her page, before sharing that she 'almost died'.

The 62-year-old went on to tell her followers that she lost all her hair during her health battle, and weighed 100lbs.

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"They told me I was going to die, and I didn't believe them," she continued to tell the camera.

The 'Mono' singer then went on to say that she hasn't listened to adults since she was a child - leading her to 'not believe doctors' when they said she was going to die.

Courtney Love told her followers that she 'almost died' in 2019 (Instagram/@courtneylove)

"When I was a kid, and I think this record is about this, I used to pattern interrupt the adults," she said. "They’d tell me red was blue, and then I’d see blue, but blue was blue," she explained.

"Somehow I got better, I'm healthy, which is amazing," the music star continued.

Love then told her fans that she wasn't public about her health - and still didn't want to be.

"You know, I’m fine now," she emphasized.

In the caption accompanying the video, Love wrote: "I wanted to give you an update on my record . When I made it i believed this was my last record so I made the record I always wanted to make . I was in the hospital mostly but when I wasn’t all I did was write & record it.

"I want to tour more than anything. & I want to sing . That’s what keeps my soul & body happy," the star continued, before thanking those who helped her.

Love said her 'body exploded' (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

"I’m not going to tell people red is blue anymore," Love continued in the caption, before concluding: "Thank you for giving me the grace I need to prepare how to enter the world again."

The star's comments were full of love and support from friends and fans, with one writing: "courtney you have such a beautiful soul… i’m so glad to hear that you’re healthy now. i can’t wait to hear your new record, i’m sure it’s gonna be a gem! take all the time you need."

Another penned: "Take all the time you need queen! You look and seem healthier and better than ever and that alone makes me so happy! I’m excited for new music but you do what you have to do!"

Love rose to fame in the early 90s, when her band, Hole, released their debut album, Pretty on the Inside, in 1991.

Just a year later, she tied the knot with Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

The former couple were married for two and a half years, before Cobain's tragic death in 1994.

Before Cobain's death, the couple welcomed their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain in 1992.