Anna Faris has recently opened up about the time herself and her family suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. Often known as the silent killer, here are the symptoms to look out for…

The Scary Movie star revealed that herself and her family suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in 2019, during a stay in a rental home in Lake Tahoe for Thanksgiving.

Although she couldn’t go into specifics due to a lawsuit, Faris warned on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last week that ‘carbon monoxide poisoning is odourless and deadly’.

Faris was with her husband, Michael Barrett and their family, when they started feeling unwell. Her dad later went to the ER, where doctors checked his carbon monoxide levels, as she and her husband also passed out.

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Anna was with her now husband Michael Barrett and their family at the time (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

What is carbon monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning occurs when there is too much carbon monoxide in the blood, MayoClinic states.

When there is too much of the gas in the air, which is completely invisable and has no taste, replaces oxygen in the red blood cells. This is what leads to serious tissue damage, or in worst case, death.

The gas comes from produced by the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, so any appliance which burns fuels and is faulty, lacks ventilation, or is poorly maintained is at risk.

Household appliances include boilers, central heating systems and gas stoves, as well as wood burners.

CO poisoning affects the brain and heart.

It is specifically dangerous for those who have used alcohol or drugs, or any medications which cause drowsiness. Plus, those who are asleep.

It is highly recommended to get a carbon monoxide detector (Getty Stock)

What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

Faris revealed on the podcast that her family put their symptoms down to "altitude sickness and being hungover," and therefore, the symptoms may be mistaken for something else.

According to MayoClinic, here’s what to look out for:

Headache

Dizziness and weakness

Confusion

Shortness of breath

Vomiting and/or nausea

Sleepiness

Blurred vision

Loss of consciousness and muscle control

Symptoms can also persist after recovery, especially for those who lost consciousness or are elderly. These can include problems with movement, memory loss and changes in personality.

Those who believe they have been exposed to carbon monoxide should go outside and consult a doctor straight away.

It is also strongly recommended for citizens to have carbon monoxide alarms in their home, so they can be alerted detect if the levels of CO in the air ever reach a dangerous level.