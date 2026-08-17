Hayden Panettiere spoke about having 'a lot more life to live' in interview months before her death
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Hayden Panettiere spoke about having 'a lot more life to live' in interview months before her death

Podcast host Jay Shetty said Panettiere was 'one of the toughest people' to have sat in the interview chair

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube

Topics: Mental Health, Podcast, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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