Kelly Clarkson shares heartbreaking reason she won't date following death of Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has said she is 'unwilling' to give up her time for a relationship, and she is keeping the dating scene at arm's length with her two children in mind.

The 44-year-old addressed her love life on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' podcast Las Culturistas this week, telling the hosts she has not welcomed a new man into her life since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, according to the Daily Mail.

"My kids right now, I think – there's a lot behind that – but I think that would rock their boat a little bit," she explained.

Clarkson shares daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, with Blackstock, whom she married in 2013.

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The Since U Been Gone singer said that "if you're gonna be in a relationship, you have to be willing to give some of your time up, and I am unwilling."

She added: "And honestly, this is not a bulls*** answer: I love my life right now. It just got to where I am not exhausted at every point of it."

Brandon Blackstock died in August 2025, aged 48, after a secret battle with skin cancer. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The American Idol alumna's daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, aired its final episode at the end of August.

Marking the first anniversary of Blackstock's death this August, a source told Page Six about the 'incredibly emotional year' that had followed.

"Losing a parent at such a young age is something no child should ever have to go through. Kelly has done everything she can to be there for River and Remy as they've navigated that loss," the insider said.

"Her focus has been making sure they feel loved, supported and as stable as possible while giving them the space to grieve in their own way."

The source said Clarkson has developed 'a different perspective' and "still has moments that are incredibly hard, but she's in a much better place than she was during the divorce years." They added that she is excited to be making music again and having fun with her residency, while returning to The Voice feels like the right fit.

Ending her talk show, they said, "wasn't an easy decision because she genuinely loved it, but it gave her the time and flexibility she needed to put her family first."

Clarkson shares daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for STX Entertainment)

How did Brandon Blackstock die?

Blackstock died in August 2025, aged 48, after a secret battle with skin cancer.

His obituary revealed he had been in a relationship with Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, with the couple living in Butte, Montana, and running a rodeo in nearby Bozeman.

Blackstock and Clarkson's marriage collapsed in 2020, and the divorce was finalized in 2022 following a bitter legal battle over custody, finances and their $17.7 million Montana ranch.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a $1.3 million lump sum, plus $115,000 monthly alimony until January 31, 2024, and $45,000 monthly child support until their children reached adulthood. Clarkson also sued him over alleged unauthorized deals, and he was ultimately ordered to reimburse her $2.6 million.