Kelly Clarkson shares heartbreaking reason she won't date following death of Brandon Blackstock
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Kelly Clarkson shares heartbreaking reason she won't date following death of Brandon Blackstock

The singer also opened up on life after her talk show ended and why she is no longer 'exhausted'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Parenting, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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