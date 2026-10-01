Social media star Elis Lima Carneiro has died aged 5 from rare aging syndrome

Brazilian social media star Elis Lima Carneiro, whose family documented her life with a rare aging syndrome, has tragically died at the age of 5, her family have announced.

The social media star lived with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), which causes rapid aging in young children. The condition is rare and fatal.

Sharing the devastating news on her Instagram account, her family announced that her wake had taken place earlier today, October 1, one day after her death.

"Everyone who wishes to say goodbye to Elis, offer their solidarity to our family or accompany us on this last path will be very welcome," they penned.

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"Thank you for all the love you always had for our little one."

Following this, the family released a video at the funeral, along with the caption: "Thank you for everything, Elis."





The comments were flooded with devastated fans showing love to the family, with one writing: "Rest in peace little girl."

Another penned: "Elis has rested, but she took a piece of the heart of the millions of followers. See you soon, Elis."

Elis' twin sister, Eloá, has also been diagnosed with the fatal condition. It is believed they are the only twins in the world to be diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome.

It is said there is between a 1 in 4 million and 1 in 8 million of being diagnosed with the condition.

"She touched many people, gave visibility to rare diseases, and showed that, even in such a short life, it's possible to leave behind an immense story," Ellis' brother Guilherme Lago told the local outlet g1.

He added: “She taught about strength, courage, love, and about valuing life every day. I’m sure she left a legacy far greater than we can fathom now.”





What is Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome?

HGPS causes rapid aging in children and is caused by a tiny genetic mutation, as per Cleveland Clinic.

It causes signs of aging including balding and wrinkled skin, and is always fatal.

As per the site, 'death most often occurs as a result of heart attack or stroke.'

A drug called Lonafarnib may slow down the progression of the disease.

Those with the condition are said to 'appear healthy at birth' and 'start to show signs of premature aging during their first one to two years of life.'

As well as growth rate slowing in those that have the condition, they also don’t gain weight as expected.

Despite their physical characteristics being affected, those with the rare condition are thought to have typical intelligence.