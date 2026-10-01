Social media star Elis Lima Carneiro has died aged 5 from rare aging syndrome
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Social media star Elis Lima Carneiro has died aged 5 from rare aging syndrome

Elis' twin sister has also been diagnosed with the fatal condition

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@elis_e_eloa

Topics: Social Media, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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