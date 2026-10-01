Simone Biles responds to being labeled a 'WAG' after she married NFL star

World-renowned gymnast Simone Biles has reacted to being called a 'WAG' after marrying NFL star Jonathan Owens.

29-year-old Biles might be the most decorated gymnast of all time, with a staggering total of 41 World Championship and Olympic medals, but that still hasn't stopped people referring to her by her husband.

The American athlete married Jonathan Owens, professional safety for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2023 and since then, people haven't been able to resist calling the 11-time Olympic medalist a 'WAG,' which refers to the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes.

Simone Biles married husband Jonathan Owens in 2023 (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Advert

Fortunately, Biles doesn't let it bother her, telling Us: "It just doesn’t bother me because I know who I am and what I’ve accomplished outside of it.

"It doesn’t matter when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, Simone’s one of the WAGs.' Don’t care. I know I’ve done great things on an Olympic level and for the mental health community, foster [care] community, all of this stuff. To me, it doesn’t seem derogatory because I know exactly who I am."

She added: "I don’t care what you call me. I’ve done what I’ve done."

Outside of her own career, Biles is a fierce supporter of her husband, however she admitted she 'will not be traveling to away games this year,' as he heads off for another NFL season with the Colts.

Despite her own incredible career people still call her a WAG (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

"Last year was the first year I went to every single game. That was really hard. I wanted to be there and show up because he shows up for me," she explained.

"I really wanted to be there and do a whole entire season. So I did it. Baby, I’m going to stay at home this year so I can still work those [road] weekends."

It's no surprise the gymnast wants the extra time to work after launching her new Skin to Believe In campaign alongside Arcutis Biotherapeutics, which is urging the 36 million Americans living with inflammatory skin conditions to look into potential treatments.

Biles was inspired to get involved because of her own experiences with seborrheic dermatitis and eczema.

The athlete has struggled with her own skin (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Kering Foundation)

"I was literally scratching and itching and bleeding for years. I was like, ‘girl, just go to the dermatologist.’ But I think admitting that you have that is the hardest step. After admitting it, I was like, ‘okay, I need to go see a doctor'," she admitted.

After finally receiving her diagnosis, the athlete was prescribed steroid-free topical creams and foams to treat her conditions.

"It was kind of frustrating because after I admitted I had it, it was so easy to call the dermatologist and she was like, ‘yep, I just sent off your prescription'," Biles said.

"All of the years of bleeding and scratching and it was such a simple solution. But I think we’re so ashamed that we’re going through something that we can’t fix ourselves."