Simone Biles responds to being labeled a 'WAG' after she married NFL star
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Simone Biles responds to being labeled a 'WAG' after she married NFL star

She is the most decorated gymnast in history

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Topics: NFL, Celebrity, Simone Biles, Sport

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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