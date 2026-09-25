Former NFL star Chris Johnson reveals if he thinks football career contributed to ALS diagnosis
Home>News>Sport

Former NFL star Chris Johnson reveals if he thinks football career contributed to ALS diagnosis

Chris Johnson reflected on 'CJ2K' fame, fatherhood and life since his ALS diagnosis

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Topics: NFL, Health, US News, Sport

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: