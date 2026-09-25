Safest place to be in case of drone strike as CIA reveals three tourist hotspots Russia is targeting
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Safest place to be in case of drone strike as CIA reveals three tourist hotspots Russia is targeting

Sea-launched drones could hit ports and airports as officials warn of wider NATO attacks

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Ukraine, Russia, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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