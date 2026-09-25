Boy, 9, diagnosed with ping-pong ball sized tumor after symptoms dismissed as school tiredness
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Boy, 9, diagnosed with ping-pong ball sized tumor after symptoms dismissed as school tiredness

Haisam Raja was six when he finally got his diagnosis following episodes of crying due to pain

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: NHS, UK News, Health, Cancer

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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