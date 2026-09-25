Cause of house fire that killed beloved reporter Jessi Pierce and three kids revealed as husband speaks out

Authorities have explained the fire that killed beloved reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children was 'accidental and started by an electrical source'.

Jessi, who was a Minnesota Wild correspondent for NHL.com for the last decade of her life, died aged 37 when her home caught fire in March this year.

The journalist's three children, sons Hudson, eight, Cayden, six, and daughter Avery, four, also died in the Minnesota fire.

The family's dog also passed away, authorities confirmed at the time.

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A subsequent investigation has taken place in recent months, with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshal declaring the fire was 'accidental and started by an electrical source', as per a press release detailed on Thursday (April 24).

It was concluded that the fire due to 'overheating electrical equipment', which was being used in a room converted into an office.

The house caught fire due to 'overheating electrical equipment' (Fox 9)

"The smoke alarm closest to the bedrooms would have activated approximately four minutes after the fire began," the press release added.

"About five minutes after the fire started, conditions along the primary escape path would have become almost impossible to navigate."

State Fire Marshal Dan Krier, who was at the scene, said: "There is no investigation finding that can change the loss this family is living with.

"But we hope this investigation can help bring some understanding to what happened and remind all of us how quickly a residential fire can develop. Sometimes there may be very little time to react, which is why every second matters."

Mike Hinrichs, Jessi's husband, released a statement as the report into the investigation was released on Thursday.

"My world came crashing down when the lives of my beloved wife, Jessi, and our three beautiful children, sons Hudson and Cayden and daughter Avery, were all lost to me forever in the horrible fire that destroyed our home," he said.

"This truly unfathomable loss and all-consuming grief is with me every day and will be forever with every breath God allows me to take."

Jessi Pierce was a sports reporter covering the NHL (Instagram/@jessi_pierce)

Hinrichs's statement continued: "My only purpose today at this occasion is to express my thanks to the brave first responders and firefighters, the White Bear Lake fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s team for their efforts that morning and continuing to this day.

"My deepest thanks and gratitude go out to all those in the community that have supported me and our other family members in this darkest of times.

"Your kindness has not gone unnoticed, even if we have been too numb to adequately acknowledge your compassion and sympathy."

Hinrichs concluded his statement by expressing a 'special thanks' to the Minnesota Wild, who Jessi covered for many years during her time as a reporter in the NHL.