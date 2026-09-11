Lindsay Clancy juror claims lone holdout fixated on specific detail inside home where three children were killed
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Lindsay Clancy juror claims lone holdout fixated on specific detail inside home where three children were killed

Paula Devlin said they were 'quiet' for most of the deliberations

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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