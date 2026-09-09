Female jurors on Lindsay Clancy trial share what holdout juror was really like
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Female jurors on Lindsay Clancy trial share what holdout juror was really like

They accused the juror of being 'very arrogant'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NBC10 Boston

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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