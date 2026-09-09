Mamdani issues bombshell claim to New Yorkers after release of thousands of 9/11 records

Zohran Mamdani has released roughly 170,000 pages of municipal records in the lead up to the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Mamdani, New York City's mayor, has created a portal for people to access the records, which sheds more light on the devastating aftermath of the Twin Towers collapsing during one of the world's deadliest terrorist attacks.

Mandani's administration made the files public yesterday (September 8), following years of calls for them to be released.

2,997 people died as a result of the devastating day almost 25 years ago, and thousands of others experienced health issues in the years that followed.

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The records shared details on air quality health, as well as the city’s response.

Now, Mayor Mamdani has spoken out on the release of the records, claiming that leaders at the time are to blame for citizens becoming sick.

This Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

What Zohran Mamdani said about the 9/11 records

Speaking at a news conference regarding the files, Mamdani made the bombshell allegation that citizens had been 'lied to' in the past.

He said, per The Guardian: "For too long, New Yorkers have had to fight for access to records that should have been available to them in the first place."

Mamdani continued: "The devastating truth is that the suffering did not end once the smoke cleared and the dust settled.

"People got sick because the leaders they trusted lied and told them they were safe to breathe in toxic air."

The newly-released documents show asbestos was found near Ground Zero for months after the attacks at the same time people were being advised it was safe to go there, BBC News reports.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released around 170,000 files on air quality relating to 9/11 (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a natural mineral that is resistant to heat and corrosion and used to be widely used in things like building insulation. It has since come to light that it isn't safe to use as it can cause people to become seriously ill when exposed to its fibers.

But during the World Trade Center construction in the late 1960s and early 1970s, developers commonly used asbestos in construction materials to strengthen and resist heat.

The World Health Organization states that there is no known safe level of asbestos exposure and confirmed that it is linked to causing 'several types of cancer, and asbestos also causes chronic respiratory diseases'.

According to Abestos.com, the 9/11 attacks exposed an estimated 410,000 to 525,000 people to toxic dust, 90,000 of which were workers who were involved in the rescue, recovery and cleanup efforts.

Mamdani claims people got sick in the aftermath of the Twin Towers collapsing because 'the leaders they trusted lied and told them they were safe to breathe in toxic air' (Porter Gifford/Corbis via Getty Images)

"The horrific terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 stole the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including hundreds of first responders and city workers who ran towards danger to bring others to safety," a message from 83rd Corporation Counsel Steven Banks reads on the new portal.

"In the years since, thousands more have become devastatingly – often fatally – ill from toxins and debris, though the true magnitude of the attack’s impact has yet to be fully realized," his message continued.

"Every day, we remember the lives lost, the families that were irreparably shattered, and the city that bore the unimaginable. This year, on the 25th anniversary, we resolve to do more."