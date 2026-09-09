Trump’s bizarre new 9/11 story about what happened to him sparks outrage as it’s slammed as blatant lie
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Trump’s bizarre new 9/11 story about what happened to him sparks outrage as it’s slammed as blatant lie

It resurfaced at a ceremony honoring a 24-year-old volunteer firefighter who saved 18 lives

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, History

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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