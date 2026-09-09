Prince Harry 'won't be let back into royal fold' even if relationship goes 'pear-shaped', claims expert
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Prince Harry 'won't be let back into royal fold' even if relationship goes 'pear-shaped', claims expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the UK - but they will be in for a cold welcome if this royal insider is to be believed.

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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