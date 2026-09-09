Prince Harry 'won't be let back into royal fold' even if relationship goes 'pear-shaped', claims expert

A former royal palace insider has claimed there is no possibility for Prince Harry to return to the fold – even if his marriage to Meghan were to hit the skids.

Since King Charles issued his bombshell public letter – setting out the rules for the Sussexes return to the UK – rumors of a lasting reconciliation have heightened. However, one royal expert is having none of it.

Former palace aide Dickie Arbiter, who has just written a book about his experience working with the royals, slammed any suggestion there is a path for Harry to win back the trust of the inner family. He insisted this would remain true even if his relationship were to go “pear shaped”.

Harry and Meghan remain controversial figures in the UK (Getty)

Advert

The thrust of the letter was to reassert the “non-working royal” status of the pair – and it was done in the most public way possible, by a letter published and circulated worldwide. And how did the Sussexes react? With “surprise” according to sources.

Speaking with the UK’s Daily Express, Dickie laid out the situation for Harry, who was said to be "surprised" by the King's letter.

“There's no way back for him as a working royal,” said Dickie. “Even if the marriage goes pear-shaped and they separate, he won't be a working royal again.”

Dickie explained what he thinks is the least advisable move the pair have made so far: “The worst is how they've sold themselves to the media, to television in particular, American television, and how the Americans bought into it.”

Harry has been caught up in a string of high-profile controversies in recent times.

The King has had to lay down the law over the return of Meghan and Harry to the UK (Getty)

He has publicly clashed with the British government over whether he is entitled to tax-funded protection while in the UK - and Harry is fighting a legal battle with one of the nation’s largest newspaper publishers.

They have also been accused of making use of their royal titles despite agreeing not to do so when they stood down as working royals in 2020.

Well, King Charles’ letter of Monday settled all these points. He confirmed they are not to use their HRH titles, they will be regarded as “private citizens” and any questions about security should be sent to Buckingham Palace. Now we know!