Map shows the nine states strongest El Niño in our lifetime will hit hardest this winter
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Map shows the nine states strongest El Niño in our lifetime will hit hardest this winter

Sea temperatures have spiked to levels forecasters say could produce the strongest event in 50 years

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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