Scientists issue warning after finding modern Super El Niños are strongest in 1,000 years
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Scientists issue warning after finding modern Super El Niños are strongest in 1,000 years

Ancient Galapagos corals indicate that the weather is more extreme now than it was a millennium ago due to global warming

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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