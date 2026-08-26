Weather expert explains the impact Super El Niño has on America
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Weather expert explains the impact Super El Niño has on America

Forecasters say the weather event brewing right now could rewrite the odds for millions of Americans this winter

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Weather, US News, Climate Change

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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