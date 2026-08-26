Bryan Kohberger granted new hearing in bid to withdraw guilty plea for murdering 4 Idaho students
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Bryan Kohberger granted new hearing in bid to withdraw guilty plea for murdering 4 Idaho students

A judge has scheduled hearings for next year after Kohberger claimed his lawyers pushed him into pleading guilty

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Bryan Kohberger, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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