NYPD reveals shocking new details about ‘mole people’ caught climbing out of hole near Penn Station
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NYPD reveals shocking new details about ‘mole people’ caught climbing out of hole near Penn Station

Cops say the underground figures aren't secret dwellers - but the real explanation is very strange

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Crime, New York, US News, Police

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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