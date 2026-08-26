JP Miller's new life, church and latest on cyberstalking court trial

A new documentary has put fresh attention on the final chapter of Mica Miller’s life, while the man she was divorcing remains free as he awaits a federal trial.

Mica Miller, a 30-year-old church leader, was found dead at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024, two days after serving her husband, Solid Rock Church pastor John-Paul 'JP' Miller, with divorce papers. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Netflix’s three-part Death of the Pastor’s Wife, now streaming, revisits the marriage through Mica’s journals, messages and performance footage, alongside police reports, medical records, sermons and other material.

It also follows the legal and political aftermath that has continued more than two years later.

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Death of the Pastor’s Wife is a three-part documentary series examining the life and death of Mica Miller, wife of John-Paul Miller, the pastor of her family’s church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Netflix)

What happened to JP Miller after Mica Miller’s death?

The documentary traces a relationship that began after Mica joined Solid Rock Church as a teenager and later worked as JP’s assistant.

According to accounts from relatives, friends and former church members featured in the series, JP was 15 years older and held a powerful position in her life as pastor and mentor.

Mica married her first husband, Jeremy, at 18, in a ceremony officiated by JP. Years later, JP confessed to a ‘moral failing’ in his own marriage, while both marriages eventually ended.

Mica and JP went on to marry, but filmmakers say the relationship became increasingly controlling.

The series describes allegations involving monitoring, unwanted calls and texts, damage to Mica’s car and a nude photograph allegedly posted without her consent. Those incidents now feature in the federal case against JP.

Mica’s sister Anna says in the documentary that her family repeatedly saw the limits of existing protections.

“Because you’re married to someone, that’s not harassment in South Carolina,” she says, explaining why the family has backed proposed legislation known as Mica’s Law.

Mica's family have thrown their support behind 'Mica's Law' to update the state's definition of abuse in South Carolina (Netflix)

What are the latest charges against JP Miller?

A federal grand jury indicted JP in December 2025 on two counts: cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators.

The indictment concerns alleged harassment between November 2022 and Mica's death, including claims involving tracking, messages, phone calls, interfering with her vehicle and sharing of intimate images.

JP has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged over Mica's death, but his federal trial was pushed back again in August 2026 and is now scheduled for October.

He remains out of prison and on bond.

His life has also changed significantly since Mica's death. JP married Suzie Skinner in June 2025, and the former Solid Rock Church property has been sold.

According to the people interviewed in the documentary, he continues preaching to a small congregation that gathers at temporary locations around Mrytle Beach.

The family’s proposed Mica’s Law is another part of the story.

South Carolina SB 702 would criminalize coercive control and broaden the state’s domestic-violence definition to include psychological, emotional and financial abuse.

It would also require law-enforcement training around coercive control.

The bill stalled during the 2026 legislative session, although co-sponsor Sen. Stephen Goldfinch has said he plans to bring it back.