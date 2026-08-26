CIA chief issues blunt warning to Putin as fears of European war spark
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CIA chief issues blunt warning to Putin as fears of European war spark

A closed door meeting in Moscow has sparked fears Putin could be gearing up for something much bigger than the Ukraine war

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Russia, Vladimir Putin

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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