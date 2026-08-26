Ex Trump colleague reveals what president really looks like without his famous orange makeup
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Ex Trump colleague reveals what president really looks like without his famous orange makeup

"He thinks it looks fantastic, by the way.”

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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