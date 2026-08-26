Ex Trump colleague reveals what president really looks like without his famous orange makeup

US President Donald Trump has been on the receiving end of consistent criticism for his conservative views as well as his distinctive complexion hue that he attributes to energy-efficient lightbulbs.

Now, an ex-colleague of the American president has shared some comments about what Trump looks like without make-up, even revealing where the POTUS allegedly sources the bronzer that gives him his signature orange-y colour.

During Trump’s first term in 2016, financier-turned-political commentator Anthony Scaramucci served as the president’s White House communications director for a brief stint that only lasted 11 days.

While their professional partnership came to a premature end, it seems that Scaramucci has a very detailed recollection of his days at the White House as he now has dished some of Trump’s beauty routine secrets, going as far as saying that the president looks ‘like an open can of Spam’ without make-up. Scaramucci also said that his own mother, a make-up artist, had something to say on the president's cosmetics of choice.

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Anthony Scaramucci served as the White House's communication officer for less than two weeks in 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to The Times, he said: "She (his mother) hates Trump's make-up. It's like an orange bronzer he buys from a supply shop in the Bronx. He looks like an open can of Spam without make-up.”

"He puts it on in the morning. Sometimes he reapplies it at night. It's a tanner. He thinks it looks fantastic, by the way.”

If you’re not into canned meat, Spam was introduced in the US in 1937 and has a light pink colour straight out of the can that develops a golden hue once fried.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s alleged use of bronzer has made headlines as the president previously attributed it to lightbulbs in the White House.

During a House Republican retreat dinner in 2019, Trump said: "People said 'what's with the light bulb?' I said here's the story, and I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use - no.1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange.”

Trump blames his orange-y complexion on lightbulbs. (Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

This hasn’t stopped some to attribute derogatory nicknames to the politician, including ‘Agent Orange’.

A Trump critic, Scaramucci then joined the now-president team during the 2016’s Republican Party presidential primaries, taking a job as the White House communications director in July 2017, though his time in the role proved to be short-lived. His career took a severe blow following his dismissal, but he has since rebuilt his reputation as a political commentator, most notably on the podcast The Rest is Politics US.