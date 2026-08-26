All the Harry Potter stars who have spoken out against JK Rowling as Nicholas Hoult steps down from series
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All the Harry Potter stars who have spoken out against JK Rowling as Nicholas Hoult steps down from series

Rowling has complained that several of the cast members feel they have an 'obligation' to critique her in public

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Topics: JK Rowling, Transgender, Harry Potter, LGBTQ

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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