Kit Harington's Harry Potter casting already looks perfect after footage resurfaces
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Kit Harington's Harry Potter casting already looks perfect after footage resurfaces

Kit Harington said he 'was entranced' by the Harry Potter books as a teenager

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/ Audible

Topics: Harry Potter, Film and TV, HBO, Kit Harington

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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