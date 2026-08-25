Kit Harington's Harry Potter casting already looks perfect after footage resurfaces

Kit Harington’s role in the Harry Potter universe has been praised after footage of him acting out a fan-favorite character went viral.

The TV adaptation of Harry Potter has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced to be airing in December this year.

The latest announcement from the production revealed that X: Men’s Nicholas Hoult will no longer play the titular Gilderoy Lockhart in the upcoming second season following backlash from fans.

HBO announced that Hoult, 36, has dropped out of the cast, with Harington picking up the role as his replacement.

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Which is a natural choice, considering Game of Thrones star Harington has been vocal of his love for the character after voicing him for the audiobook.

You can hear Harington’s voice and also see his acting of the scenes in footage shared with X, which shows his version of Lockhart in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

The audiobook was released late last year.

Kit Harington is set to play Gilderoy Lockhart in the TV adaptation (Warner Bros.)

Speaking with Audible at the time, he said: "I read it, and like so many generations, I was entranced, and then I was a huge fan all through my teenage years. I think there’s a little bit of Gilderoy in all of us."

Gilderoy is a character who was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the films.

He is a pompous celebrity author turned Hogwarts professor who ultimately shows his cowardly side and flare for making up stories to suit his need to be revered.

Online, many praised Harington’s portrayal of the character via voice acting, but others were quick to question why he wasn’t chosen to play him in the live action before Hoult was cast.

One X user said: “Why didn’t they cast Kit Harington initially since he did the voice first the character in the audio books. I don’t get it, why was he the runner up?”

Someone else said: “Wait, I didn’t realize he did the audiobook recently! Oh man, he’ll be good.”

Another wrote: “Everytime his character showed up in the audiobook I would get a huge smile. He was so hilarious as Lockheart. ‘Harry, Harry, Harry..’”

A fourth said: “Hey, he's gonna kill it in the role! Even his little mannerism while recording is spot on! And I listened to the audiobook and it was INCREDIBLE!”

Harington said he's a fan of the books (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Hoult’s decision to leave came after alleged scheduling conflicts, and some fans were left disappointed by Hoult's choice to take on the role in the first place because of JK Rowling’s views on gender.

Some have called them ‘transphobic’ for her refusal to accept trans women as women.

However, the backlash toward Rowling and her book series hasn’t factored into the decisions of other actors on the show.

Bel Powley, who was cast as Harry Potter’s aunt, Petunia Dursley, in the upcoming series, said she ultimately wants to continue with the project.

She claimed she 'strongly disagrees with JK Rowling’s views on gender', but that she’s still a fan of the Wizarding World.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 34-year-old, said: "I think that the trans community deserve safety and dignity and respect and total acceptance. But I love Harry Potter. I grew up with the books. I am from that first generation of readers and, again, I love magic and spookiness."

Harry Potter film vs series cast members

As fans get ready for the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, let's take a look at how the cast members from the films differ from the confirmed new cast that are soon set to grace our screens...

Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe became a household name when he portrayed the Boy Who Lived between 2001- 2011, and now, it's time for young actor Dominic McLaughlin to step in his shoes.

Daniel Radcliffe and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter (Warner Bros/HBO)

Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was the perfect Ron Weasley during the decade the films aired, but from a first look, it seems Alastair Stout will have no trouble embodying the character for the new series.

Rupert Grint and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hermione Granger

Emma Watson rose to fame through her role as Hermione in the films - no doubt thanks to her iconic line 'It's leviosaaaaa, not leviosaahhh'. Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione in the series, and fans can't wait to see how she takes on the role of the bookish witch.

Emma Watson and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hagrid

The late Robbie Coltrane captured hearts of the nation in his role as lovable groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and stepping into those shoes for the series is funnyman Nick Frost, who fans have no doubt will fall into the character with ease.

Robbie Coltrane and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid (Warner Bros/HBO)

Albus Dumbledore

For the first two films, Richard Harris portrayed the wise wizard until his death in 2002. The character was then taken over by Michael Gambon for the remaining six films, who sadly died in 2023.

Now, legendary actor John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series, much to fans' delight.

Michael Harris and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore (Warners Bros/HBO)

Professor Snape

Alan Rickman did a stunning job in his portrayal as Slytherin's leader, Severus Snape. And while he will never be forgotten for his role following his death in 2016, British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to step in for the series and will no doubt match the expectations that Rickman naturally set.

Alan Rickman and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape (Warner Bros/HBO)

Professor McGonagall

The late Dame Maggie Smith set the bar high for Minerva McGonagall, portraying the head of Gryffindor House during all eight films. Ozark star Janet McTeer will be portraying McGonagall in the new series, with fans being keen to see how she'll take it on.

Maggie Smith and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall (Waner Bros/HBO)

Neville Longbottom

Matthew Lewis' role as Neville gave us some pretty iconic moments over the decade the films ran - who could forget 'Oh my god, I've killed Harry Potter'!

Young actor Rory Wilmot, who recently appeared in Netflix's Unchosen, will be playing Neville in the series, and we have no doubt there'll be even more iconic moments to come.

Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom, and Rory Wilmot, who is set to play him in the series (Warner Bros/Netflix)

Draco Malfoy

Though many fans can't imagine anyone but Tom Felton as the icy-haired bully that is Draco Malfoy, Lord of the Flies actor Lox Pratt will be stepping into the role - and I already have high hopes.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and Lox Pratt as the character in the series (Warner Bros/HBO)

Lucius Malfoy

Jason Isaacs gave stellar performances as Draco's wicked father throughout the films - and now, it's time for Emma star Johnny Flynn to give the role a whirl.

My father will hear about this!

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn, who'll be playing him in the series (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

The Dursleys

Harry's neglectful adoptive parents, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, were played by Richard Griffiths and Fiona Shaw in the films, with his spoilt cousin Dudley being played by Harry Melling.

In the series, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley will portray the parents, while newcomer Amos Kitson will play Dudley.

36? But last year, last year I had 37!!

Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powely as Vernon and Petunia Dursley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Gilderoy Lockhart

Kenneth Branagh famously portrayed the fraudulent wizard in The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, and after it was announced that Nicholas Hoult would be playing him in the series, it was revealed shortly after that, after dropping out due to scheduling conflicts, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will be taking on the role.

Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart, and Kit Harington, who is set to play him in the series (HBO)

Molly Weasley

After an unforgettable stint as the Weasley mum from Dame Julie Walters, British actress Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley in the new series.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson, who will be reprising the role in the series (Warner Bros/Channel 4)

Argus Filch

The grumpy Hogwarts caretaker was played by veteran actor David Bradley in all eight of the films, and the character is set to be reprised by Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse.