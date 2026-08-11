Harry Potter fans get $580m undersea cable rerouted after it came too close to Dobby’s ‘grave’
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Harry Potter fans get $580m undersea cable rerouted after it came too close to Dobby’s ‘grave’

Project manager Simon Ludlam said the company behind the plans received 'hundreds of calls'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Harry Potter, UK News, Wales

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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