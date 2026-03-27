J.K. Rowling reveals what she really thinks of Harry Potter reboot series as it faces fan backlash

J.K. Rowling has taken to social media to reveal how she feels about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series after a fan tagged her.

Earlier this week, the first full trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show dropped and while it has got millions of people talking, the reception has been mixed to say the least.

While some fans have been desperate for more wizarding world content since the flop of the Fantastic Beast spin-off... others have been a whole lot less enthusiastic.

Some have gone as far to say, while it is intriguing to see the new faces of the iconic franchise, there is one key element missing - the magic.

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Many took to social media to complain about the color grading from the trailer as well as not showcasing much, if any, magic from the trailer.

Something that has kind of been the big ol' draw of the Harry Potter franchise.

With that said, while there are some apprehensive, others can’t bear having to wait until the Christmas period for the first episode to release.

One user, on X, even tagged J.K. Rowling, expressing their excitement which resulted in the author revealing how she feels about the upcoming show.

They wrote: “Hey J.K. Rowling, The trailer for the new Harry Potter looks blood marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

Rowling replied: “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

The trailer has got everyone online talking Potter again (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Some fans went on to agree with Rowling and admitted they are also excited to see what additions and changes have been made following the original films.

Someone else commented: “Glad to hear it :).

“It seemed totally unnecessary at first because the movies were great. The more I thought about it, though, I'm actually kind of excited to watch the story unfold in a new way with more detail. If it's bad, oh well. If it's good, cool.”

The Harry Potter author shared her thoughts (X/@jk_rowling)

Another said: “From what I have seen in the trailer, it looks very promising. I like how the design of Hogwarts will differ from the movies. It offers us another vision of the Wizarding World. Just like Jim Kay, Mary Grandpre, and other artists did with your books.”

While a third wrote: “I’m so happy that you’re happy. My household all got together to watch it. It reminded me of my 10th birthday party at the Leicester Square preview when we cheered for you as children. Thank you for a lifetime of happy memories!”

Only time will tell if the show lives up to the incredibly high expectations and recaptures the magic people first fell in love with upon meeting the Boy Who Lived.

Everything we learned from the Harry Potter TV series trailer

Harry shown at Muggle school

We might not have gotten a proper view of the iconic platform nine-and-three-quarters during the trailer, but one of the key details we did get a look at is Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) at a Muggle school, giving fans a glimpse into previously unseen parts of his childhood.

(HBO)

Harry and Hagrid take the London underground

The 2001 movie doesn't really delve into how Harry and Hagrid actually got around London for their shopping trip to Diagon Alley, but the new trailer gave us a peek at the pair hopping on the underground.

(HBO)

A good look at Hogwarts in unexpected detail

The trailer also gave fans a good look at Hogwarts, the sorting hat and even Ollivander as well as a first look at Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia (Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley), who are seen taunting Harry, telling him he's 'nothing special'.

(HBO)

The main cast seen in action for the first time

We were finally given our first glimpse of the franchise's most central characters, including the likes of Professor Snape (Paapa Essiedu), Hagrid (Nick Frost), Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Professor McGonagall (Janet McTeer), Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton).

(HBO)

Series one will be named after the UK book title

During the trailer, it was confirmed that series one of the HBO show will be called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone after the franchise's OG book title, much to the delight of all UK Potterheads.

(HBO)

Surprisingly early release date

Having been previously slated for an 'early 2027' release, the trailer confirmed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone would be premiering 'this Christmas on HBO Max'.