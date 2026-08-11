Woman, 26, had no idea she was at risk of a stroke due to condition she was born with
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Woman, 26, had no idea she was at risk of a stroke due to condition she was born with

Niamh Foster rushed to hospital after experiencing symptoms. Tests would later reveal what caused her stroke

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: ITV

Topics: Health, UK News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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