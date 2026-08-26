Ted Lasso newcomer Erin Beaumont: Where you know Laura Haddock from including Netflix and MCU
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Ted Lasso newcomer Erin Beaumont: Where you know Laura Haddock from including Netflix and MCU

There's many new (and old faces) on the latest season of Ted Lasso

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Entertainment, Streaming, Marvel, Netflix, Film and TV,

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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