Warning: This article contains spoilers for season four, episode four, of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso's highly anticipated fourth season is well and truly underway, and there are few new and old faces that crop up in episode four.

Some of the best-loved characters from the early seasons have, of course, made a comeback. From Ted Lasso himself (Jason Sudeikis) and Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), to the ever-grumpy Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Ted's right-hand-man, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

And there are some more recognizable faces on the newest episode of Ted Lasso, those being Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and Trent Crimm.

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In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, fans see Dr. Fieldstone as a guest on Trent's podcast, Through the Laces with Trent Crimm. The pair discuss cliques within soccer teams amid the Lady Greyhounds' lack of team spirit.

While they have limited screen-time, there are parts of the episode that are narrated by the pair's discussions on the podcast.

Elsewhere there's a totally new face – Dr. Erin Beaumont.

Laura Haddock plays Dr. Erin Beaumont in Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Erin is introduced as a friend of Roy Kent's sister, Dr. Jenni O'Sullivan, whom she works with at a hospital.

Jenni wheels Roy in after he messes up his already injured knee trying to get down and dirty with a waitress at a bar. Seemingly Jenni doesn't specialize in knees, but Erin does.

While Erin is a newcomer to Ted Lasso, it's very likely you've seen the actress who plays her, Laura Haddock, elsewhere.

One of Haddock's best known roles is as Peter Quinn's mom, Meredith Quinn, in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She's also starred as Viviane Wembley in the 2017 movie, Transformers: The Last Knight.

Now, if you rewind back to the pandemic, you may remember a popular TV show called White Lines hitting Netflix.

You may recognize the actress from the Netflix's show, White Lines (Netflix)

Penned by the creator of Money Heist, Álex Pina, White Lines is a murder mystery based in Ibiza where Haddock stars as the lead of Zoe Walker.

The synopsis given on IMDb (where White Lines boasts a score of 6.6/10) reads: "A woman tries to solve the mysterious death of her brother, a famous DJ who disappeared from Ibiza many years ago."

Pina teamed up with Andy Harries to create the show. Speaking to Deadline ahead of its release six years ago, Harries said that Left Bank Pictures and Spanish media group Vancouver Media's team-up for White Lines was a huge achievement.

"It’s a real achievement to have brought these two companies together," he said, adding: "It demonstrates that you can make shows for the Spanish and English speaking audiences without any compromises."