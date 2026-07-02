New details reveal how daredevil couple snuck past security to climb Empire State Building as they're released

New details have emerged revealing how a daredevil couple managed to dodge security to climb the Empire State Building.

Those in New York on Wednesday (July 1) were shocked to find Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33 on top of the iconic building.

Dressed entirely in black and wearing matching masks, the pair climbed to the very top of the 1,454-foot structure completely without safety tethers.

They then held up a sign that read: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

Advert

Kuznetsov and Nikolau, from Russia but reside in New Jersey, even got engaged on top of the Empire State Building before getting arrested as they returned to ground level.

A spokesperson for the building told the BBC that the 'unauthorized incident' did not pose danger to 'tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire'.

More information surrounding the incident has been detailed through a criminal complaint, which alleges a lock on the security door to the 104th floor of the Empire State Building was broken.

The complaint went on to say the antenna 'emits high-frequency radio signals that are powerful enough to cause harm to the human body', which put the couple at an even greater risk.

"As a result, the antenna was powered down before members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit could approach the two individuals on and around the broadcast antenna," the criminal complaint stated.

(Instagram/@angela_nikolau)

It went on to allege that first responders were forced to wait 30 minutes while the antenna powered down before they could speak with the couple.

The couple have since been charged with multiple felonies including reckless endangerment and burglary.

They did not enter a plea while appearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday (July 2).

Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau have since been given a supervised release.

"We will do supervised release. We will do it at a low level," a judge said earlier today.

Jason Krinsky, an attorney representing the couple, claims the pair have been 'overcharged'.

"They are trying to send a message," Krinsky said. "As far as what I've seen, and I'm sure you have all seen, It was a message of love. You know, that's a nice thing."