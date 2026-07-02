New details reveal how daredevil couple snuck past security to climb Empire State Building as they're released
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New details reveal how daredevil couple snuck past security to climb Empire State Building as they're released

Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau climbed the New York landmark on Wednesday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@angela_nikolau

Topics: New York, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones