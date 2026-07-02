The famous Russian "rooftopping" couple from the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story have been arrested in New York City after pulling off a breathtaking, unauthorized climb up the Empire State Building’s antenna to get engaged.

Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, stunned onlookers and disrupted midtown Manhattan tourism on Wednesday afternoon when they managed to infiltrate the skyscraper's high-security perimeter.

Dressed entirely in black and wearing masks, the two climbed to the very top of the 1,454-foot structure completely without safety tethers.

Once balancing on a narrow ledge atop the antenna, news helicopters captured the pair unfurling a massive black banner that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

Advert

The couple went to great lengths for their unorthodox proposal (angela_nikolau / instagram)

The 1,400-Foot Proposal

After kissing at the summit, the pair collected their banner and began a tense descent along the metal latticework of the antenna.

On a slightly wider ledge just below the spire, Kuznetsov set up camera equipment, dropped to one knee, and officially proposed.

Nikolau accepted, and the newly engaged couple immediately began taking selfies high above the Manhattan skyline to showcase the new ring.

However, the romantic celebration was cut short as the NYPD’s elite Emergency Service Unit actively scaled the interior ladders of the spindly structure to intercept them.

Body camera footage released by police captured the exact moment officers confronted the couple.

"Well, you can't be up here," an officer called out as they reached the landing.

"We are engaged," an off-camera voice calmly replied from the ladder.

The couple on the top of the building are said to be 'daredevil climbers' Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hit With Heavy Felony Charges

While the couple descended calmly and cooperated fully with law enforcement, city officials are not treating the stunt lightly. Due to the severe danger of the climb and the fact that the Empire State Building had to completely shut down its high-frequency antenna transmission to prevent the couple from being exposed to dangerous radio waves, both daredevils face steep legal consequences.

According to the NYPD, Kuznetsov (known on social media as Ivan Beerkus) and Nikolau have each been hit with a laundry list of charges including:

Burglary

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Possession of Burglar's Tools

Criminal Tampering

Disorderly Conduct

Security Under Fire

The incident has raised massive questions regarding how the couple, who live in East Orange, New Jersey, bypassed the intensive security screening protocols at the iconic building.

Empire State Building visitors are subjected to strict scans, and items like masks are explicitly banned.

The skyscraper's management released a firm statement confirming the episode was entirely "unauthorized" but insisted it did not put any occupants or visitors in danger.

They declined to comment further on how the security breach occurred.

Nikolau has already begun sharing footage and images of the vertical engagement on her personal social media accounts, showing an engagement ring framed against the birds-eye view of New York City.

While the stunt cemented their status as the world's most daring couple, their next mandatory destination will now be a Manhattan courtroom.