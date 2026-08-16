Death row inmate who murdered wife faces 48-hour countdown to change Ron DeSantis' mind
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Death row inmate who murdered wife faces 48-hour countdown to change Ron DeSantis' mind

William Frances Silvia Jr. has been on death row for over a decade

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Topics: Florida, Crime, Death Row

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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