Death row inmate facing execution today will have strict budget for final meal

A Tennessee death row inmate is set for execution and his final meal is set under a strict budget.

Today (August 13), Anthony Darrell Dugard Hines is set to be executed by the state of Tennessee.

The now-66-year-old was convicted of the March 1985 murder of Catherine Jean Jackson Jenkins.

He has maintained his innocence for over 40 years, his lawyers even filing an emergency application on August 11 asking the US Supreme Court to stay his execution.

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The Tennessee Bar Association reports: "The lawyers argue that due to recent strokes, Hines is likely to experience complications during the lethal injection. They also argue that the state is likely to continue relying on an 'insufficiently skilled' physician for the procedure. In their petition, they say these factors raise an 'intolerable risk of constitutionally impermissible harm' to their client."

However, at the time of writing, Hines remains set to die by lethal injection at 10:00am CDT at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville following receiving his last meal - which will be subject to a strict budget set by the state.

His death row meal, confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Corrections to UNILAD, will comprise of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, fries, biscuits, a chicken sandwich, chocolate chip cake, and a sweet tea.

Hines has requested fried chicken as part of his final meal. (Getty Stock Images)

Tennessee's Department of Correction notes the 'housing and supervision of death row offenders is strictly guided by policies and procedures developed by the department'.

"The offenders on death row are awakened around 5:30 a.m. They are provided three meals per day Monday through Friday, and two meals per day on weekends and holidays. Breakfast is at 7 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m., and dinner at 5 p.m. Offenders are secured in their cells by 9 p.m. daily," it explains.

And for those on death row's final day? Well, it's reported they have a strict $20 budget for their final meal on Earth.

If an inmate refuses to choose something within the agreed allowance or declines their final meal, they are reportedly served the standard facility menu.

So, Hines will have a budget of $20 to spend on external food, before he's set to die.

He's facing the lethal injection after being found guilty of the murder of 54-year-old grandmother and mother of four Jenkins.

Hines is set to die by lethal injection ( California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Image)

It's reported Hines traveled to Kingston Springs on March 1, 1985 after his girlfriend and mother bought him a bus ticket to see his sister in Bowling Green.

Court filings revealed whenever he traveled he carried a hunting knife with him.

On his travels, he checked into a motel off I-40 named Ce'Bon Motel - where Jenkins had been working as a maid for around one to two years.

Hours after Hines checked into the motel, Jenkins was put in charge by her manager and given a bag of money.

Her body was found that same afternoon, wrapped in a bedsheet, covered in knife wounds. She had also been raped. And the bag of money her manager gave her, wallet, and car keys were all gone.

Hines was later found on the side of the road with Jenkins' car, his shirt covered in blood, hitching a lift from a group to his sister's house.

Court filings allege Jenkins told his sister he'd been attacked by a male employee and he'd stabbed someone.

The murder weapon was never recovered, but officials found stab marks in the walls of Hines' motel room and Jenkins' wallet on the side of the road he'd been picked up earlier.

In 1986, Hines was convicted of first-degree felony murder and sentenced to death.

And it's not just Tennessee's limited final meal allowance which have been reported on either.

Infamous death row meals

Victor Feguer

Can you even class Feguer's request as a ‘meal’? (Iowa Police)

Feguer kidnapped and killed Dr Edward Bartels in July 1960. The doctor's body was later found in an Illinois cornfield with a single gunshot to the head.

Feguer was convicted of federal kidnapping and murder and executed by hanging at the Iowa State Penitentiary on 15 March, 1963.

For his final meal, the 27-year-old murderer requested a single olive with the pit in it. Feguer apparently told guards that he hoped an olive tree would grow from his grave, 'as a sign of peace'.

John Wayne Gacy

Gacy was known as the ‘Killer Clown’ (Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)

One of America’s most notorious serial killers, Gacy was convicted in 1980 after murdering at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.

The 52-year-old was executed by lethal injection at the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois on 10 May, 1994.

Gacy opted for a bucket of KFC's original recipe chicken, French fries, 12 deep-fried shrimp, and a pound of strawberries for his last supper. In an eerie full-circle moment, it’s said that he previously managed several KFC restaurants owned by his father-in-law.

James Edward Smith

Prison officials denied his request (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Smith was found guilty of fatally shooting Larry Don Rohus while he was robbing an office building in Houston, Texas, in 1983.

He was put to death by lethal injection at Texas’ Huntsville Unit on 26 June, 1990.

The inmate asked for a lump of rhaeakunda dirt for his final meal, as part of a voodoo ritual, which he both practised and believed in, as he hoped that it would assist his journey into reincarnation.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, his bizarre request was denied, and the 37-year-old was given plain yoghurt instead.

Timothy McVeigh

The 33-year-old was responsible for one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in US history (Getty Images)

McVeigh was convicted of conspiracy, using a weapon of mass destruction, and destruction by explosives resulting in death for carrying out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people.

On 11 June, 2001, he was executed for his crimes via lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Indiana.

McVeigh, 33, chowed down on two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream for his final meal.

Lawrence Russell Brewer

His actions had major consequences (Buck Kelly/Getty Images)

Brewer was a white supremacist who, along with two other men, was convicted of murdering James Byrd Jr. in 1998.

Aged 44, he was executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit in Texas on 21 September, 2011.

For his last meal, the criminal infamously requested: two chicken fried steaks smothered in gravy with sliced onions; a triple bacon cheeseburger with fixings on the side; a cheese omelette with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers and jalapeños; a large bowl of fried okra with ketchup; one pound of barbecue meat with half a loaf of white bread; three fajitas with all the trimmings; a Meat Lovers pizza; one pint of vanilla ice cream; a slab of peanut butter fudge; and three root beers.

However, when it arrived, Brewer refused to touch any of it - you can imagine how that went down. His actions ultimately led to the state abolishing the long-standing tradition.