The contents of most death row requests has been revealed in a survey.

It's the sort of question that might come up at a dinner party or a team-building exercise - if you were being executed, what would your last meal be?

There are a couple of ways that you could approach this question, such as the approach of France's former president François Mitterand, who opted for a hedonistic, luxury blowout involving fois gras and truffles.

This also controversially included dining on an Ortolan, a sparrow-sized bird prepared using a now banned method starting by drowning it in armagnac to infuse it with the flavour.

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It is then roasted and crunched up whole so the needle-like bones make the inside of your mouth bleed, all while covering your head with a napkin so God can't see what you're doing.

That's one option, but it seems that most of the people who actually do find themselves in a position where they are choosing their last meal on death row take a different approach.

One kind of food came up the most (Getty Stock)

This is the comfort food option, and it's the approach taken by Lawrence Russell Brewer, who was sentenced to death in Texas.

His last meal included two chicken-fried steaks, three fajitas, a meat-lovers' pizza, a full pound of barbecue, and a triple meat bacon cheeseburger.

The contents of this infamous last meal are not dissimilar to a lot of those found in a survey of 193 last meals examined in a study at Cornell University.

In these, one word popped up more than any other when it came to how the food was actually cooked - 'fried'.

Whether it was seafood, chicken, or fries, it was typically fast food type dishes which came a lot in the meals.

Fried food was the most commonly-featured (Getty Stock)

This often included things like Kentucky Fried Chicken or Burger King, milkshakes, and ice cream - a kind of easy, nostalgic food.

Alcohol is mostly banned for death row prisoners as well, so sodas make a common appearance.

As for Brewer, his last meal actually sparked reform of the rules meaning that death row prisoners about to be executed no longer get to request a last meal, instead just being served the same food as everyone else.

That was because the prison actually delivered on Brewer's mammoth request for his last meal.

However, when it was all finally brought to him Brewer didn't actually eat any of it, claiming that he wasn't hungry.