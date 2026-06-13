Taylor Parker, who killed her pregnant friend and abducted her baby, has been denied her final death row meal after the actions of one Texas inmate meant no one would ever be granted an infamous last meal again.

A new Netflix documentary, Maternal Instinct, has resurfaced the heinous crimes committed by 33-year-old Taylor Parker, after she stabbed her friend who was eight-months pregnant more than 100 times to remove her unborn baby from her womb in 2020.

She is one of seven women in the US on death row, after a judge concluded that her crimes were elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

For the first time since the horrifying crimes were committed, Parker's ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin has spoken out, describing her acts as 'unimaginable' and 'hard to even explain'.

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Parker was sentenced to death after committing the heinous crimes. (Bi-State Detention Center)

She had lied to him for nine months leading up to the brutal murder, faking a pregnancy, and was ultimately sentenced to death.

But unlike many other death row inmates in America, Parker will not be allowed a final meal before her execution, after one former inmate ruined the privilege.

Lawrence Russell Brewer, a white supremacist, was jailed along with three other men for murdering James Byrd Jr., who they brutally dragged for three miles along a road after tying him to a pick-up truck.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Brewer asked for a banquet to mark his final meal on earth, which included chicken steaks, fried okra with ketchup, and a cheese omelette with ground beef, jalapenos and bell peppers.

The criminal's refusal to eat the banquet he ordered took away the privileges for everyone else. (Getty Stock Images)

He also requested a 'triple-meat bacon cheeseburger, three fajitas, one pound of barbecue and a half loaf of white bread, pizza meat lover's special, one pint of 'homemade vanilla' Blue Bell ice cream, one slab of peanut butter fudge with crushed peanuts and three root beers'.

And while officers did their best to supply the enormous food buffet, when it was presented to the inmate, he simply claimed he wasn't hungry - he didn't eat even a morsel.

Following his refusal, Texas senator John Whitmire ended the 87-year-old tradition, meaning from that day forward nobody on death row in Texas would get a 'special meal'.

A date has not been set for Parker's execution, but one thing is for sure - the last thing she eats won't be a decision she makes.