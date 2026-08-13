Childhood friends reunited as life-changing DNA test reveals they’re long-lost sisters
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Childhood friends reunited as life-changing DNA test reveals they’re long-lost sisters

The women had already met as teenagers and even called each other 'sis' years before they found out the truth

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Netherlands, Life, Features, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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