Police officer in Lindsay Clancy case drops bombshell 'theory' that psychiatrist coached her on defense case
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Police officer in Lindsay Clancy case drops bombshell 'theory' that psychiatrist coached her on defense case

He was among the officers assigned to guard her hospital room

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Associated Press

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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