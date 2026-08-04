Lindsay Clancy’s candid diary entries show her state of mind before killing her three children
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Lindsay Clancy’s candid diary entries show her state of mind before killing her three children

The defense has argued the mom killed her children during an episode of extreme postpartum psychosis

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: NBC News

Topics: US News, Crime, Massachusetts

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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