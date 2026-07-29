Wife accused husband of affair online before he allegedly killed her and their six children
Home>News>Crime

Wife accused husband of affair online before he allegedly killed her and their six children

It is the eighth 'family annihilation' this year in the US

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Mandy Karolkiewicz/TikTok

Topics: Michigan, Crime, US News, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: