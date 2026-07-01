Two people climb to top of Empire State Building with message on banner in stunning footage

Those who are afraid of heights may want to look away now, as one couple decided to climb to the top of the Empire State Building - for fun. Just another day in the office!

Not only did the couple, who ABC 7 have named as Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Beerkus, 32, climb to the top of the 1,454 ft (443 m) building, they did it in style, wearing matching black masks. However, it wasn't the only statement they made.

The pair, who are well known 'daredevil climbers' were pictured holding a sign that read: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

This, of course, relates back to a quote from music legend Jimi Hendrix, but is in fact, originally the words of 19th-century British politician William Gladstone.

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But as if risking their lives on the top of one of the world's tallest buildings wasn't enough excitement for one day, Ivan seemingly decided to pop the question as they descended to a small platform.

Talk about thinking outside the box!

Witnesses said the couple were up there for around 10 minutes.

However, all good things must come to an end, and in the ultimate rollercoaster day for the couple, they were later taken into custody, according to BBC News.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told the outlet that the couple had been taken into custody

A spokesperson for the building told the outlet that the 'unauthorized incident' did not pose danger to 'tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire.'

Adding to this, they said: ''It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World's Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals."

The couple on the top of the building are said to be 'daredevil climbers' Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

It's not the couple's first time in the limelight, as they feature in 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

During its opening in May 1931, the Empire State Building was named the tallest tower in the world, holding the record for almost four decades.

However, the 1,250 feet (380 meters) building, which stands at 1,454 feet (443 meters) when you count the spire and antenna now seems minuscule compared to the current tallest building. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai stands at an impressive 2,717 feet (828 meters).

Maybe that's where Angela and Ivan will tie the knot!