Two people climb to top of Empire State Building with message on banner in stunning footage
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Two people climb to top of Empire State Building with message on banner in stunning footage

The couple may look familiar to Netflix viewers...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Fox News

Topics: Netflix, New York

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh