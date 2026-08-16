Virginia university shooting suspect found hiding in dorm closet after five people shot
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Virginia university shooting suspect found hiding in dorm closet after five people shot

Gunfire broke out at 1.30am, as the university was locked down immediately

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department

Topics: US News, Virginia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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