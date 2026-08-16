Virginia university shooting suspect found hiding in dorm closet after five people shot

Five people were left injured after a gunman opened fire outside dormitories at Virginia State University in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the suspect eventually found hiding inside a residence hall closet later that same day.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 23, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

A 21-year-old man was among the injured, initially listed in life-threatening condition before his status was later upgraded to critical.

Only one of the five, a 20-year-old VSU student, has since been discharged from hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

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The other four victims had no connection to the university, police confirmed.

According to a report by ABC News, Gunfire broke out just before 1:30am close to the school's residence halls, prompting an immediate lockdown of the Ettrick campus.

It would take police more than 12 hours to locate their suspect, 19-year-old Camron Harris of Henrico, Virginia, who officers eventually found hiding inside a closet in Seward Hall at around 4pm that afternoon.





Who is the suspect in the Virginia State University shooting?

Harris is not a student at VSU, according to police.

He's since been hit with eight felony charges: four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's currently being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail while the investigation continues.

Although the lockdown was lifted by Saturday morning, the university asked students and staff to avoid the area surrounding the crime scene while investigators carried out their work.

In a statement, VSU said police would keep 'an increased presence' on campus, urging students to check their university email for updates on safety measures and support resources being made available in the wake of the shooting.

The full statement reads: "We recognize the concern this incident has caused among our students, parents, alumni, friends, and the broader VSU community.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. VSU Police will maintain an increased presence on campus as the investigation continues. Students should monitor their VSU email for additional safety measures currently in effect and information about available support resources."





Who is investigating the Virginia State University shooting?

The investigation is being led by Chesterfield County Police, with support from Virginia State University Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the case remains active, and anyone with relevant information is being urged to come forward.

The shooting has prompted responses from Virginia's political figures.

overnor Abigail Spanberger said she and her husband were 'praying for a quick recovery for those who were shot this morning at Virginia State University'. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Governor Abigail Spanberger said she and her husband were "praying for a quick recovery for those who were shot this morning at Virginia State University," and extended thanks to the first responders who attended the scene, adding that her 'thoughts are with the VSU community.'

Senator Mark Warner also addressed the incident, describing himself as 'heartbroken' over the shooting and calling it 'devastating to see another Virginia campus harmed by gun violence', as he reflected on the toll of gun violence at colleges across the state.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police, Crime Solvers, or VSU Police.

UNILAD has contacted Virginia State University and Chesterfield County Police Department for comment.