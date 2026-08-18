Lindsay Clancy prosecutor's religious question for Patrick Clancy's mother sparks tense moment
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Lindsay Clancy prosecutor's religious question for Patrick Clancy's mother sparks tense moment

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Court TV

Topics: US News, Crime, Court, Lindsay Clancy

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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