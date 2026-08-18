Expert reveals the five most painful places to be tattooed

Getting a tattoo isn’t exactly known for being the most comfortable experience, but apparently, some tattoos are far more painful than others.

Everyone handles pain differently, and while some people might insist that getting inked doesn’t hurt as much as people make it out to, plenty would disagree.

After all, getting a tattoo involves repeatedly piercing the skin with a needle to deposit ink. The end result might be worth it, but getting there can be anything but painless.

And, as anyone with multiple tattoos will tell you, where you get inked can make a big difference. Some areas of the body are considerably more sensitive than others, and the expert tattoo artists at LLTattoo have revealed which spots are likely to hurt the most.

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“It is important to realize that any tattoo hurts, and to not go to your appointment with false expectations,” says Mentor Dedaj, a spokesperson of LLTattoo. “It is generally areas with less fat and thinner skin that hurt the most, such as the rib cage and the knees, as there is less cushion for the needle.

“Areas with a high concentration of nerve endings, such as the armpit, are also notorious for being quite painful.”

If you guessed the genitals would make the list, you’d be right. But some of the other painful spots might come as a surprise.

The hands are one of the most painful areas (Getty Stock Image)

Genitals

Getting tatted in these areas is less common apparently. Genital tattoos are ‘widely regarded the most painful’ according to the experts due to the high number of nerve endings there which can send pain signals throughout the entire body.

The skin is also very thin here, which ‘amplifies the pain sensation’.

“Beyond the physical pain, a genital tattoo can also be quite uncomfortable due to the private nature of the body part involved,” the experts tell UNILAD.

“Those considering a tattoo in this area should be fully aware of the heightened pain levels and should discuss this with their tattoo artist beforehand. Professionalism and comfort with the tattoo artist are also crucial when getting a genital tattoo.”

Armpit

It’s not just because the armpits are so ticklish. They contain a high density of sensitive nerve endings, alerting the brain to unexpected touch.

The skin here is also thin and ‘sensitive to the tattoo needle’s puncture’.

“Additionally, the armpit's close proximity to lymph nodes can result in further discomfort throughout the tattooing process. It can also be a difficult area to heal a tattoo due to the constant movement.”

An armpit tattoo shouldn’t be one of your first, the experts warn.

Getting inked can be a painful experience (Getty Stock Image)

Rib cage

Perhaps one of the more well-known painful spots for tattoos, the sensitivity of this area paired with vibrations caused by the needle ‘hitting the bones’ is a big reason.

“When the tattoo needle hits the ribs, it causes a sharp pain, as there is little flesh to cushion the impact. On top of this, the rib area expands and contracts with each breath, which can further heighten the pain during the tattooing session.”

Pop megastars Rihanna and Ariana Grande are two of the most famous celebrities with rib tattoos.

Elbows and knees

These joints are on the list because of their ‘minimal amount of muscle and fat’.

“This results in the tattoo needle working closely over bone, which intensifies the pain,” the tattoo artists explain. “The skin around the elbows and knees is also tougher and less elastic, making the tattooing process more painful. “

The pain isn’t limited to the tattoo session either. “The frequent movement of these joints can also prolong the healing process and increase discomfort during recovery. Due to these factors, tattoos on the elbows and knees are often particularly challenging.”

Hands and feet

As we previously mentioned Ariana Grande, the ‘Petal’ singer also has inked palms and tattoos on her fingers. The hands and feet, ‘especially on the palms and the bottom of the feet’ are considered very painful.

You’ll need a ‘diligent aftercare routine’ if you plan to get tatted in these areas.

The experts warn: “This is largely because these areas have a high number of nerve endings and thinner layers of skin over the bone. Furthermore, the skin in these areas is subject to constant movement and exposure, which can complicate the healing process.

Least painful areas

Mentor Dedaj says: “If you’re getting your first tattoo, some of the less painful areas are your outer forearm and upper arm, as they are fleshy areas that are low on nerve endings. However, after a few tattoos, you might start thinking about getting one in a more painful area. While they are never pleasant, they are bearable as long as you visit a reputable tattoo artist and prepare yourself beforehand.”