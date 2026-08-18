Attorney gives medical update on baby born after surrogate defied biological parents’ wishes to abort him
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Attorney gives medical update on baby born after surrogate defied biological parents’ wishes to abort him

The family attorney says Rumi's condition remains 'critical and complex' as parents ask for privacy

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Parenting, US News, News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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