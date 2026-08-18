Lindsay Clancy's sister reveals chilling comments she made one month before killing her three children
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Lindsay Clancy's sister reveals chilling comments she made one month before killing her three children

Allison Ozga said she had a 'gut feeling that something was off'

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Health, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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