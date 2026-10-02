Body language expert breaks down surprising meaning behind Trump’s ‘Christ pose’ at rally
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Body language expert breaks down surprising meaning behind Trump’s ‘Christ pose’ at rally

President Donald Trump is renowned for his gestures and dancing on stage, and we've been given some insight into why he might do them

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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