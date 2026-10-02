Body language expert breaks down surprising meaning behind Trump’s ‘Christ pose’ at rally

Whether you love President Donald Trump or hate him, when he walks into the room he commands attention.

We all know of the 80-year-old's trademark gestures and his iconic dance moves, and his speeches are regularly analyzed by political commentators trying to understand his campaign strategies.

But what we don't know all that well, is exactly what's going on behind the scenes. Well, thanks to a professional body language expert, we do now.

Reviewed the POTUS' movements, Inbaal Honigman studied footage of him during a recent midterm rally appearance to decode his nonverbal communication.

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Speaking on behalf of Online Casino Canada, she detailed the physical cues that indicate his true mindset under the spotlight.

“As Trump ambles through the curtains and onto the stage, he appears to expect adoration from the attending fans," she explained, speaking about the 'Christ pose' that he so often strikes.

"Within seconds of appearing, he stops walking and stands still, basking in the perceived veneration of the audience, before performing a surprising gesture.

President Donald Trump is renowned for his gestures and dancing on stage, and we've been given some insight into why he might do them (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"The president spreads his arms out to the sides, with his palms facing outwards, in a pose reminiscent of the Son of God."

So, what does this pose actually mean when the most powerful man in the world strikes it?

Honigman explained: "This ‘Christ pose’ evokes religious imagery associated with moral superiority or martyrdom, suggesting that Donald J. Trump sees himself as a kind of saviour for America, or for the Republican Party during the midterms."

From there, he then interacts with the crowd - observing this, Honigman went on: “As he continues his dramatic entrance, Trump points at members of the audience, acknowledging them.

"This is a gesture of dominance, suggesting that the president sees himself as the most important figure at the rally."

The expert also highlighted a specific facial cue used by the politician while scanning the room, pointing out that his facial expression resembles an overbite, with his upper teeth biting down on his lower lip.

Trump breaks into dance before speaking to hype himself up for his speech, according to Inbaal Honigman (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to Honigman, facial expressions involving clenched teeth or a closed mouth often signal a desire to hold something back.

However, she noted the overbite gesture also indicates anticipation and self-admiration, suggesting he cannot wait to address the crowd.

While these early gestures project authority, Honigman spotted signs of hidden stress as the speech progressed.

She also observed that during the address, his shoulders repeatedly tense up, with one shoulder rising higher than the other.

Honigman continued: "These raised shoulders indicate anxiety, worry and fear, suggesting that the president is not as confident as he would like to appear.

"The uneven stance, with one shoulder noticeably higher than the other, reveals uncertainty and doubt. Trump is questioning himself."

Finally, Honigman highlighted a specific movement the politician relies on when interacting with the press and cameras.

“As the president poses for photos, he briefly breaks into a little dance," she added.

"Swaying from side to side, with his hands pointing downwards, he uses these movements to self-soothe.

"The little dance is a way to hype himself up, but the repetitive nature of the movement also serves to soothe his nerves."