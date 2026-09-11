Body language expert spots ‘dramatic shift’ in Nicola Peltz’s expression when she looks at Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were caught having a tense moment as they walked the red carpet at the Deauville American Film Festival in France earlier this week.

The celebrity couple, who's dispute with the rest of the Beckhams is widely publicised, were in attendance to support Nicola's Prima co-star Faye Dunaway, who was awarded the Icon Award on Tuesday (September 8).

While Brooklyn and Nicola posed for photos, Brooklyn stepped aside to give his wife a moment in the spotlight, with the model moving Nicola's Alberta Ferretti gown behind her so she could walk the red carpet without any issues.

Nicola appeared irritated by the move of her husband though, as she glared back at Brooklyn looking rather unimpressed.

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Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pictured on the red carpet this week (Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Now, a body language expert has explained exactly what went down.

Darren Stanton told OLBG that Nicola initially appears happy on the red carpet, before her expression changes ‘in a split second’ to one of anger and unhappiness.

Stanton explained: "You can see a very dramatic shift. She’s posing for the first couple of photos, and she's smiling a genuine smile of joy and happiness. Then she looks over, looks at him, and then totally, in a split second, changes her facial expression to one of anger and disdain.

The body language expert added: “She sort of closes her eyes as if to say, ‘I just can't believe this.’ Whatever's going on, she's not happy about it."

“Whether she feels he should be with her or he's maybe doing something she's not approving of, it could be a small thing or a major thing going off in the background.

“But one thing for sure, she's not very happy with him, and she had no issues with showing that. That emotion leaked out in being a little bit angry, annoyed and frustrated.”

The interaction has caused a bit of a frenzy online, with many taking to social media sites such as X to discuss the red carpet moment between the married couple.

"Ooof that look, he will be running home soon," one person commented, while a second added: "Oh he knows he is in trouble.”

Others played down the interaction though, as another person described it as a 'typical husband move', while another added: "I thought it was sweet."

It's been a turbulent year for Brooklyn after the 27-year-old accused his parents, David and Victoria, of controlling his life and 'trying to ruin' his relationship with wife Nicola in a scathing statement earlier this year.