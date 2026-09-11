Body language expert spots ‘dramatic shift’ in Nicola Peltz’s expression when she looks at Brooklyn Beckham
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Body language expert spots ‘dramatic shift’ in Nicola Peltz’s expression when she looks at Brooklyn Beckham

The expert claims Nicola Peltz's expression changed ‘in a split second’

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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